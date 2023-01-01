Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Toyota Tacoma

3,947 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tacoma

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD PRO | 6-SPEED | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD PRO | 6-SPEED | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOW KMS!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
3,947KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10636155
  • Stock #: 231420
  • VIN: 3TYCZ5AN4PT151817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,947 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 3,900KMS!! SUPER RARE 6-SPEED MANUAL TRD PRO W/ SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, FOX OFF ROAD SHOCKS, PREMIUM BLACK TRD ALLOYS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, JBL AUDIO, SKID PLATES AND NAVIGATION! Wireless charger, pre-collision system, lane-departure alert, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, TRD tuned suspension, automatic LED headlights w/ auto highbeams, crawl control, multi-terrain view monitor, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, Rigid Industries LED fog lamps and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2022 Toyota Tundra L...
 27,858 KM
$62,827 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 91,419 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma T...
 87,915 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory