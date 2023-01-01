$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD PRO | 6-SPEED | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10636155
- Stock #: 231420
- VIN: 3TYCZ5AN4PT151817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,947 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 3,900KMS!! SUPER RARE 6-SPEED MANUAL TRD PRO W/ SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, FOX OFF ROAD SHOCKS, PREMIUM BLACK TRD ALLOYS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, JBL AUDIO, SKID PLATES AND NAVIGATION! Wireless charger, pre-collision system, lane-departure alert, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, TRD tuned suspension, automatic LED headlights w/ auto highbeams, crawl control, multi-terrain view monitor, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, Rigid Industries LED fog lamps and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
