$44,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 | Double Cab | 6ft Box | Clean CarFax
2023 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 | Double Cab | 6ft Box | Clean CarFax
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$44,980
+ taxes & licensing
65,446KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3TYDZ5BN2PT019674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23-0426
- Mileage 65,446 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with 8" touch screen with Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, hands free BlueTooth, XM Satellite radio, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated seats, power driver's seat and much more. Please contact us today for more information and to schedule your test drive. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Box Liner
Interval wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery
Seating
Heated Seats
Powertrain
4 X 4
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wallace Automobiles
2014 Nissan Leaf SL | Heated Seats | Electric 94,341 KM $8,980 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Spark LT | BlueTooth | Automatic 179,508 KM $8,890 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 350 AWD | Sportdesign | NAV | Heated/Vented Leather Seats 131,368 KM $24,890 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wallace Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2023 Toyota Tacoma