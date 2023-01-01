Menu
Clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with 8" touch screen with Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, hands free BlueTooth, XM Satellite radio, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated seats, power driver's seat and much more. Please contact us today for more information and to schedule your test drive. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

65,446 KM

$44,980

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 | Double Cab | 6ft Box | Clean CarFax

2023 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 | Double Cab | 6ft Box | Clean CarFax

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

65,446KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN2PT019674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23-0426
  • Mileage 65,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with 8" touch screen with Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, hands free BlueTooth, XM Satellite radio, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated seats, power driver's seat and much more. Please contact us today for more information and to schedule your test drive. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Box Liner
Interval wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Seating

Heated Seats

Powertrain

4 X 4

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2023 Toyota Tacoma