2023 Toyota Tacoma
SR
2023 Toyota Tacoma
SR
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
VIN 3TYDZ5BN9PT022118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Tow Package, Rear Camera
This Tacoma has the power and capability to conquer the toughest jobs and the most extreme terrain with ease. This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is a result of rich off-roading legacy combined with capable modern technology, in an attractive package. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR. Built to out-perform, this dependable Tacoma comes with everything you need and more such as a 6 foot cargo bed with a rear step bumper and an easy lift & lower tailgate, remote keyless entry, heated front seats, a 7 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks, power heated mirrors and rear under seat storage. Additional features include a sliding rear window, Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane departure warning, automatic high beam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more.
2023 Toyota Tacoma