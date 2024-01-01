Menu
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Tow Package, Rear Camera

This Tacoma has the power and capability to conquer the toughest jobs and the most extreme terrain with ease. This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is a result of rich off-roading legacy combined with capable modern technology, in an attractive package. Inside youll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tacomas trim level is SR. Built to out-perform, this dependable Tacoma comes with everything you need and more such as a 6 foot cargo bed with a rear step bumper and an easy lift & lower tailgate, remote keyless entry, heated front seats, a 7 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks, power heated mirrors and rear under seat storage. Additional features include a sliding rear window, Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane departure warning, automatic high beam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

VIN 3TYDZ5BN9PT022118

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Tow Package, Rear Camera

This Tacoma has the power and capability to conquer the toughest jobs and the most extreme terrain with ease. This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is a result of rich off-roading legacy combined with capable modern technology, in an attractive package. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tacoma's trim level is SR. Built to out-perform, this dependable Tacoma comes with everything you need and more such as a 6 foot cargo bed with a rear step bumper and an easy lift & lower tailgate, remote keyless entry, heated front seats, a 7 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks, power heated mirrors and rear under seat storage. Additional features include a sliding rear window, Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane departure warning, automatic high beam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2023 Toyota Tacoma