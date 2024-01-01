Menu
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Tacomas have been the most sought after truck on the planet for a plethora of reasons and are the benchmark for other manufacturers!! In stock and ready for immediate delivery...finished in Windchill Pearl with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, sport tuned suspension, 6,400lbs of towing prowess, LED daytime running lights, premium audio, embedded navigation, Qi-wireless charging, sunroof, heated mirrors, class iv towing receiver, sidesteps, 17 alloy wheels, blind sport monitor, rear cross traffic alert, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection system, automatic high beams, backup camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto,dual zone climate control, heated front seats, bed liner, dual climate control zone, SiriusXM radio all compliment this 2023 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport Premium package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2023 Toyota Tacoma

51,126 KM

Details Description Features

$50,950

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM!! LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEAT

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM!! LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEAT

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$50,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,126KM
VIN 3TYDZ5BN4PT021247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 021247
  • Mileage 51,126 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Tacomas have been the most sought after truck on the planet for a plethora of reasons and are the benchmark for other manufacturers!! In stock and ready for immediate delivery...finished in Windchill Pearl with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, sport tuned suspension, 6,400lbs of towing prowess, LED daytime running lights, premium audio, embedded navigation, Qi-wireless charging, sunroof, heated mirrors, class iv towing receiver, sidesteps, 17 alloy wheels, blind sport monitor, rear cross traffic alert, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection system, automatic high beams, backup camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto,dual zone climate control, heated front seats, bed liner, dual climate control zone, SiriusXM radio all compliment this 2023 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport Premium package. Perfection and beyond!!

Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Crew Cab

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
