$50,950+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT PREMIUM!! LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEAT
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$50,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 021247
- Mileage 51,126 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Tacomas have been the most sought after truck on the planet for a plethora of reasons and are the benchmark for other manufacturers!! In stock and ready for immediate delivery...finished in Windchill Pearl with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, sport tuned suspension, 6,400lbs of towing prowess, LED daytime running lights, premium audio, embedded navigation, Qi-wireless charging, sunroof, heated mirrors, class iv towing receiver, sidesteps, 17 alloy wheels, blind sport monitor, rear cross traffic alert, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection system, automatic high beams, backup camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto,dual zone climate control, heated front seats, bed liner, dual climate control zone, SiriusXM radio all compliment this 2023 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport Premium package. Perfection and beyond!!
Vehicle Features
613-722-3030