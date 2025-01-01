$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM 4X4 | DOUBLE CAB | LEATHER
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM 4X4 | DOUBLE CAB | LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,167 KM
Vehicle Description
LAODED TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM 4X4 DOUBLE CAB!! Leather, sunroof, heated seats, 360 camera, navigation, 16-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, tonneau cover, tow package, 6-foot box w/ bedliner, bed mounted 400 watt AC outlet, crawl control, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500