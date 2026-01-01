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TRD Off-Road Premium Double Cab 4X4 w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 16-inch alloys, wireless charger, tow package, 5-foot box w/ bedliner, Bilstein shocks, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2023 Toyota Tacoma

60,710 KM

Details Description

$51,335

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM 4X4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV

Watch This Vehicle
14514757

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM 4X4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$51,335

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,710KM
VIN 3TYCZ5AN7PT148278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Off-road
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261061
  • Mileage 60,710 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD Off-Road Premium Double Cab 4X4 w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 16-inch alloys, wireless charger, tow package, 5-foot box w/ bedliner, Bilstein shocks, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$51,335

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Toyota Tacoma