$51,335+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM 4X4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM 4X4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$51,335
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Off-road
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261061
- Mileage 60,710 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD Off-Road Premium Double Cab 4X4 w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 16-inch alloys, wireless charger, tow package, 5-foot box w/ bedliner, Bilstein shocks, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500