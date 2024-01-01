$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
LIMITED HYBRID TRD OFF ROAD | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM
2023 Toyota Tundra
LIMITED HYBRID TRD OFF ROAD | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,743 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING LIMITED HYBRID CREWMAX W/ TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front w/ heated rear seats, heated TRD steering wheel, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, running boards, 18-inch black alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, off road-tuned shocks, skid plates, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
+ taxes & licensing
