$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
CAPSTONE HYBRID |PANOROOF |360 CAM |COOLED LEATHER
2023 Toyota Tundra
CAPSTONE HYBRID |PANOROOF |360 CAM |COOLED LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Supersonic Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240829
- Mileage 17,431 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE CAPSTONE HYBRID IN STUNNING SOLAR OCTANE! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front & rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, massive 14-inch touchscreen, power-deploying running boards, tonneau cover, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 22-inch alloys, heads-up display, premium trailer tow mirrors, digital display rearview mirror, JBL premium audio system, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, full power group incl. power folding & extending mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, power sliding rear window, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500