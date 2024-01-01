Menu
TOP OF THE LINE CAPSTONE HYBRID IN STUNNING SOLAR OCTANE! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front & rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, massive 14-inch touchscreen, power-deploying running boards, tonneau cover, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 22-inch alloys, heads-up display, premium trailer tow mirrors, digital display rearview mirror, JBL premium audio system, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, full power group incl. power folding & extending mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, power sliding rear window, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2023 Toyota Tundra

17,431 KM

Details Description

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
17,431KM
VIN 5TFVC5DB3PX030293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Supersonic Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240829
  • Mileage 17,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

