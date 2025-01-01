Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Venza

49,600 KM

Details Features

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Venza

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12099337

2023 Toyota Venza

XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEAAAAH5PJ120758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U9818
  • Mileage 49,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 33,603 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla SE 12,939 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 55,888 KM $39,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Venza