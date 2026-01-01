$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,500KM
VIN 1V2SE2CA4PC205029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Quarzit
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8101A
- Mileage 57,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Tow Package!
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport delivers peace of mind and convenience with smart safety features and a clever all-wheel-drive system. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2023 VW Atlas Cross Sport is a crossover SUV with a gently sloped roofline to form the distinct silhouette of a coupe, without taking a toll on practicality and driving dynamics. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality. With loads of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV with dazzling looks. This SUV has 57,500 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. Turn heads with this Highline 3.6, which rewards you with an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Tow Package, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Heated Windshield
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Black grille w/chrome accents
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Video Monitor Location: Front
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Head Room: 981 mm
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Overall Length: 4,966 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,732 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,540 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Power child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,990 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 2,018 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system
4G WiFi
Panoramic Express Open/Close Glass Sunroof
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,203 L
Wheelbase : 2,980 mm
Rear Leg Room : 1,027 mm
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Traffic Alert
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included)
Wireless App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Wireless Mirroring
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,630 kg
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2023 Volkswagen Atlas