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2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Execline 3.6 FSI
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Execline 3.6 FSI
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$34,702
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
91,054KM
VIN 1V2FE2CA6PC206460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ORYX WHITE PEAR
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK W/STRIPE, LEATHER PERFORATED SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,054 KM
Vehicle Description
360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Tow Package, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights, Proximity Key, 4G WiFi
Turn heads with this stylish 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, with an eye-catching exterior design and high-end technology features. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2023 VW Atlas Cross Sport is a crossover SUV with a gently sloped roofline to form the distinct silhouette of a coupe, without taking a toll on practicality and driving dynamics. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality. With loads of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV with dazzling looks.
This SUV has 91,054 km. It's Oryx White Pear in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This range-topping Exceline 3.6 features a 360-camera system and a heated windscreen, in addition to an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Turn heads with this stylish 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, with an eye-catching exterior design and high-end technology features. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2023 VW Atlas Cross Sport is a crossover SUV with a gently sloped roofline to form the distinct silhouette of a coupe, without taking a toll on practicality and driving dynamics. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality. With loads of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV with dazzling looks.
This SUV has 91,054 km. It's Oryx White Pear in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This range-topping Exceline 3.6 features a 360-camera system and a heated windscreen, in addition to an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Regenerative Alternator
3.60 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,630 kgs (5,798 lbs)
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking
73.9 L Fuel Tank
490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
WHEELS: 9J X 21" BRASELTON ALLOY
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 265/45R21 104T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Side Assist Blind Spot
Area View 360 Front Camera
Area View 360 Left Side Camera
Area View 360 Right Side Camera
Area View 360 Back-Up Camera
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Park Distance Control w/Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
480w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 3.6 FSI 276 HP 6-Cyl
Radio: 8.0" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: Fender premium audio system - 12 speakers plus subwoofer, diversity antenna AM/FM reception, wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay), Volkswagen Car-Net (remote connect...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$34,702
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2023 Volkswagen Atlas