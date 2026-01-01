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2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI - Certified
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$37,257
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
58,000KM
VIN 1V2BR2CA3PC511319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a spacious SUV engineered for long hauls, with clever safety and driver assistance packages. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.
This SUV has 58,000 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. Turn heads with this Highline 3.6, which rewards you with an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a spacious SUV engineered for long hauls, with clever safety and driver assistance packages. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.
This SUV has 58,000 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. Turn heads with this Highline 3.6, which rewards you with an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.60 Axle Ratio
Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking
GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,018 lbs)
73.9 L Fuel Tank
520.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Side Assist Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Tires: 255/50R20 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$37,257
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2023 Volkswagen Atlas