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2023 Volkswagen Golf
R 20th Anniversary
2023 Volkswagen Golf
R 20th Anniversary
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$46,849
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
41,000KM
VIN WVWNB7CD9PW209560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour GALAXY BLACK W/BLUE ACC, NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Suspension, HUD, Navigation, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, 4G WiFi, Rear Camera
This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R is an exhilarating sports hatch guaranteed to deliver sheer driving pleasure on the street and on track. This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R still remains the bonafide gold standard for a sporty and capable hatchback with genuine versatility and practicality. The interior of the new Golf R welcomes you with refined levels of comfort, with premium sports seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, and a host of innovative safety and assistive technology. With a clever all-wheel drive system and superbly optimized handling, confidence levels and driving satisfaction are at a constant high in this 2023 Volkswagen Golf R.
This sedan has 41,000 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Golf R's trim level is 20th Anniversary. This Golf R 20th Anniversary comes with exclusive badging and exterior styling, along with sport-tuned adaptive suspension, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a fixed wing spoiler, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation, a driver's heads up display unit, mobile device wireless charging, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Also standard include heated and ventilated Nappa leather front bucket seats R-badged headrests, power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and three 12-volt DC power outlets. Road safety is assured with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park assist with parking sensors, and autonomous emergency braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R is an exhilarating sports hatch guaranteed to deliver sheer driving pleasure on the street and on track. This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R still remains the bonafide gold standard for a sporty and capable hatchback with genuine versatility and practicality. The interior of the new Golf R welcomes you with refined levels of comfort, with premium sports seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, and a host of innovative safety and assistive technology. With a clever all-wheel drive system and superbly optimized handling, confidence levels and driving satisfaction are at a constant high in this 2023 Volkswagen Golf R.
This sedan has 41,000 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Golf R's trim level is 20th Anniversary. This Golf R 20th Anniversary comes with exclusive badging and exterior styling, along with sport-tuned adaptive suspension, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a fixed wing spoiler, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation, a driver's heads up display unit, mobile device wireless charging, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Also standard include heated and ventilated Nappa leather front bucket seats R-badged headrests, power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and three 12-volt DC power outlets. Road safety is assured with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park assist with parking sensors, and autonomous emergency braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$46,849
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2023 Volkswagen Golf