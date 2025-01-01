Menu
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

129,326 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

13099136

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,326KM
VIN 3VWSM7BUXPM039799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36681
  • Mileage 129,326 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy highway: 5.7L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
GVWR: 1,890kg (4,167lbs)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor warning
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear headroom: 945mm (37.2)
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy combined: 6.8L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,421mm (55.9)
Exterior height: 1,465mm (57.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,372mm (54.0)
Exterior body width: 1,799mm (70.8)
Front headroom: 979mm (38.5)
Fuel economy city: 7.7L/100 km
Front tires: 205/55HR17.0
Rear tires: 205/55HR17.0
Curb weight: 1,356kg (2,989lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Front legroom: 1,045mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 949mm (37.4)
Wheelbase: 2,686mm (105.7)
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine litres: 1.5L
Lane departure: Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) active
Forward collision: Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking) mitigation
Payload: 425kg (937lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included)
Internet access capable: Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included)
Smart device integration: Wireless App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Horsepower: 158hp @ 5,500RPM
Torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM
Rear collision: Rear Traffic Alert warning
Engine torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 74.5mm x 85.9mm (2.93 x 3.38)
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Tracker system: VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included)
Interior rear cargo volume: 399 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 399 L (14 cu.ft.)
Passenger volume: 2,681L (94.7 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,738mm (186.5)
Wireless Phone Charger: front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2023 Volkswagen Jetta