2023 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
2023 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
Used
17,318KM
VIN 3VVEX7B28PM374244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1526
- Mileage 17,318 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline in white is a modern and versatile compact SUV that offers efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology in a stylish package. Powered by a turbocharged 1.5L TSI engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it provides smooth performance and excellent fuel economy for both city and highway driving. The exterior is sleek and contemporary, featuring LED headlights and daytime running lights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is thoughtfully designed with premium cloth seating, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, push-button start, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat that allows for flexible cargo space. The infotainment system includes a large touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and a digital cockpit display that puts important driving information right in front of you. Safety and driver assistance features include Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, and a rearview camera to enhance peace of mind behind the wheel. Combining practicality, modern design, and advanced safety, the 2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline in white is an ideal choice for drivers seeking a reliable and stylish compact SUV.
Call now for a test drive and get you on to the road. Extended Warranty and Financing available.
2023 Volkswagen Taos