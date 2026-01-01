$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,800KM
VIN 3VV8B7AX1PM012670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Cinnamon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B8119
- Mileage 92,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control!
Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2023 Tiguan is the best of both worlds. This 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2023 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan. This SUV has 92,800 km. It's Oryx White Pearl Effect in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition features an express open/close sunroof and unique exterior styling, along with a power liftgate, mobile device wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, supportive heated synthetic leather-trimmed front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, LED headlights with daytime running lights, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry with power cargo access, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, three 12-volt DC power outlets, remote start, a rear camera, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusX
4G WiFi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan