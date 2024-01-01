$168,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Audi RS 4
Q8 4.0 | Carbon Optics Pkg | B&O Sound | Red Stitchin
2024 Audi RS 4
Q8 4.0 | Carbon Optics Pkg | B&O Sound | Red Stitchin
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$168,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
220KM
VIN WU1ARBF12RD007255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 220 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Audi RSQ8 | 591 HP | 360 Camera | Panoramic Sunroof | Massage Seats | Heated and Ventilated Seats
Black Exterior | Black Leather Interior with Red Diamond Stitching | 23" Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Power Trunk | Front Power Seats | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Rear Climate Control | Power Trunk | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Cruise Control | Navigation | Front Ventilated Seats | Heated Mirrors | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Bang & Olufsen Speakers | Rain Sensing Wipers | Push Button Start | 360 Camera | Massage Seats | Ambient Lighting | Parking Aid | Head-Up Display | Maneuver Assist | Rear Cross Traffic Alert and much more.
Lease for $1,968.59 / month for 48 Months with $5,000 down. OAC at 8.18% (Excludes QC)
The 2024 Audi RS Q8 is not your ordinary SUVits a high-performance luxury crossover that combines practicality with rocket-like acceleration. Buckle up and lets dive into what makes the RS Q8 a head-turner:
Heart-Pounding Power: Under the hood lies a 4.0-liter TFSI V8 engine, ready to unleash 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. It rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 secondsfaster than some sports cars1.
Aggressive Design: The RS Q8 boasts a unique honeycomb grille, RS badging, and dual oval exhaust tips tucked within the prominent rear diffuser. Its a wolf in SUV clothing.
Tenacious Cornering: Thanks to its quattro all-wheel-drive system, adaptive air suspension, and active roll stabilization, the RS Q8 hugs corners like a champ. Whether youre on the track or winding mountain roads, it delivers confidence.
Luxurious Interior: Step inside, and youre greeted by Valcona premium leather, Alcantara accents, and RS-specific touches. The virtual cockpit displays critical information, while the Bang & Olufsen sound system envelops you in audio bliss.
Practicality Meets Performance: Need space for five? The RS Q8 accommodates passengers comfortably, and the cargo area holds your gear for weekend getaways.
Sublime Exhaust Note: Fire up the engine, and the RS Q8s exhaust symphony announces your arrival. Its music to any enthusiasts ears.
This vehicle has travelled 220 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
Call Dealer
613-791-XXXX(click to show)
$168,995
+ taxes & licensing
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2024 Audi RS 4