Low Mileage, Electric Vehicle, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation!

The interplay of an efficient drivetrain, lightweight construction, aerodynamic design, and a powerful high-voltage battery allows this BMW i4 an impressive range and exciting performance. This 2024 BMW i4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This BMW i4 delivers outstanding dynamics with a high level of comfort and the ideal qualities to make it your daily driver. The driving sound adapts to your experience as you change through the practical and fun drive modes, and the sleek, modern interior offers a truly sporty feel. For an electrifying sports car that fulfils all sustainability expectations, look no further than this 2024 BMW i4.This low mileage sedan has just 9,540 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our i4s trim level is eDrive40. A sunroof and endlessly fun EV driving make this eDrive40 an easy choice for your first EV. The driver-oriented cockpit takes things further with dual zone automatic climate control, and an incredible infotainment system with eDrive services, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. If the aluminum wheels, LED lights, and aggressive presence is not enough, the ultra-modern power liftgate and proximity keys should do the trick. Cruise control, forward collision warnings, and a rearview camera help you drive safer. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Forward Collision Warning.

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

VIN WBY73AW07RFS75120

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6956
  • Mileage 9,540 KM

Low Mileage, Electric Vehicle, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation!

The interplay of an efficient drivetrain, lightweight construction, aerodynamic design, and a powerful high-voltage battery allows this BMW i4 an impressive range and exciting performance. This 2024 BMW i4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This BMW i4 delivers outstanding dynamics with a high level of comfort and the ideal qualities to make it your daily driver. The driving sound adapts to your experience as you change through the practical and fun drive modes, and the sleek, modern interior offers a truly sporty feel. For an electrifying sports car that fulfils all sustainability expectations, look no further than this 2024 BMW i4.This low mileage sedan has just 9,540 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our i4's trim level is eDrive40. A sunroof and endlessly fun EV driving make this eDrive40 an easy choice for your first EV. The driver-oriented cockpit takes things further with dual zone automatic climate control, and an incredible infotainment system with eDrive services, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. If the aluminum wheels, LED lights, and aggressive presence is not enough, the ultra-modern power liftgate and proximity keys should do the trick. Cruise control, forward collision warnings, and a rearview camera help you drive safer. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Forward Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Heated Seats

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Navigation

Climate Control

Forward Collision Warning

Apple CarPlay

LED Lights
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats
Electric Vehicle

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
