$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 BMW i4
eDrive40 - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2024 BMW i4
eDrive40 - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,540KM
VIN WBY73AW07RFS75120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6956
- Mileage 9,540 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Electric Vehicle, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation!
The interplay of an efficient drivetrain, lightweight construction, aerodynamic design, and a powerful high-voltage battery allows this BMW i4 an impressive range and exciting performance. This 2024 BMW i4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This BMW i4 delivers outstanding dynamics with a high level of comfort and the ideal qualities to make it your daily driver. The driving sound adapts to your experience as you change through the practical and fun drive modes, and the sleek, modern interior offers a truly sporty feel. For an electrifying sports car that fulfils all sustainability expectations, look no further than this 2024 BMW i4.This low mileage sedan has just 9,540 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our i4's trim level is eDrive40. A sunroof and endlessly fun EV driving make this eDrive40 an easy choice for your first EV. The driver-oriented cockpit takes things further with dual zone automatic climate control, and an incredible infotainment system with eDrive services, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. If the aluminum wheels, LED lights, and aggressive presence is not enough, the ultra-modern power liftgate and proximity keys should do the trick. Cruise control, forward collision warnings, and a rearview camera help you drive safer. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Forward Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The interplay of an efficient drivetrain, lightweight construction, aerodynamic design, and a powerful high-voltage battery allows this BMW i4 an impressive range and exciting performance. This 2024 BMW i4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This BMW i4 delivers outstanding dynamics with a high level of comfort and the ideal qualities to make it your daily driver. The driving sound adapts to your experience as you change through the practical and fun drive modes, and the sleek, modern interior offers a truly sporty feel. For an electrifying sports car that fulfils all sustainability expectations, look no further than this 2024 BMW i4.This low mileage sedan has just 9,540 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our i4's trim level is eDrive40. A sunroof and endlessly fun EV driving make this eDrive40 an easy choice for your first EV. The driver-oriented cockpit takes things further with dual zone automatic climate control, and an incredible infotainment system with eDrive services, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. If the aluminum wheels, LED lights, and aggressive presence is not enough, the ultra-modern power liftgate and proximity keys should do the trick. Cruise control, forward collision warnings, and a rearview camera help you drive safer. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Forward Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats
Electric Vehicle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Nissan Sentra SR - Sunroof - Remote Start 53,022 KM $29,496 + tax & lic
2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 - Sunroof - Heated Seats 9,540 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi RS 3 Sedan 2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic 62,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2024 BMW i4