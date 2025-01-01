$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Enclave
Avenir
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,729KM
VIN 5GAEVCKW6RJ111266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0347A
- Mileage 21,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Moonroof, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Premium Audio, Massage Seats, 360 Camera, HUD, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking
Featuring graceful styling and generous technology features, this 2024 Buick Enclave is a family-hauling champ. This 2024 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Sitting atop the Buick SUV lineup, this 2024 Enclave is a stylish, family-friendly, and value-packed competitor to European luxury crossovers. With thoughtfully crafted and ergonomic seating for seven, this family-friendly SUV makes every day a little more special. This 2024 Enclave is more than your family's newest member; it's a work of art.This SUV has 21,729 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Enclave's trim level is Avenir. This top-of-the-line Premium Avenir comes fully loaded with exclusive exterior styling, a power moonroof, adaptive cruise control, a hands-free power liftgate, premium LED headlamps, remote start, and keyless entry. Keep connected and comfortable with leather-cooled and massaging seats, a large 8-inch touchscreen with voice command capability, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, and wireless device charging. This premium SUV also includes a heads-up display, Bose premium audio, an HD surround vision camera, Buick Driver Confidence Plus package that adds lane departure warning and lane keep assist, blind zone alert, Teen Driver technology, forward collision alert, rear cross-traffic alert and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Buick Enclave