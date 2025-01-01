$26,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Envista
Preferred ENVISTA, PREFERRED, GREY ON BLACK, LIKE NEW
2024 Buick Envista
Preferred ENVISTA, PREFERRED, GREY ON BLACK, LIKE NEW
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,890KM
VIN KL47LAE22RB083559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony seats with Ebony interior
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,890 KM
Vehicle Description
PERFECT CONDITION
Compare at $27805 - Myers Cadillac is just $26995!
JUST IN - 2024 ENVISTA PREFERRED- GREY ON BLACK, REAR CAMERA, 33 DISPLAY, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS, CARPLAY, POWER EVERYTHING, BLOCK HEATER, NON SMOKER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine air filtration monitor
Battery, 70AH, 12V, 760 cold-cranking amps
Exhaust tip, turned down, hidden
Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo (GM-estimated 137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 Nm] @ 2500-4000 rpm)
GVWR, 4255 lbs. (1930 kg)
Safety
Hill start assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Rear seat reminder
Horn, single-note
HD Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
Seat belts, 3-point, all seating positions with front pretensioners
Interior
Assist handle, front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Console, floor, with armrest
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Sensor, cabin humidity
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
Key system, 2 keys
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Head restraints, rear, height adjustable
Head restraints, front, up/down adjustment
Steering wheel, wrapped, flat-bottom (Included with (ZL4) Convenience I Package.)
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal fully digital colour display, reconfigurable
Display, trip computer
Window, power, driver with Express-Down
Window, power, front passenger with Express-Down
Power outlet, 12-volt located inside front console
Shift knob, vinyl
Cargo security cover, rear stowable under rear cargo load floor
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Recovery hook, front
Mouldings, Black bodyside
Liftgate, manual
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tires, 225/60R17 all-season, blackwall
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Wipers, front intermittent,
Glass, tinted windshield
Headlamp level, upper
Lamps, turn signal indicators, front LED
Media / Nav / Comm
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, premium 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
USB ports, 2 type-C located on back of centre console, charge-only
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 Buick Envista