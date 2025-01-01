$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Cadillac XT4
Sport SPORT, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, SUNROOF, 20" WHEELS
2024 Cadillac XT4
Sport SPORT, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, SUNROOF, 20" WHEELS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,511KM
VIN 1GYFZFR48RF114647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Santorini Blue accents
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,511 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
JUST IN - NEW GENERATION 24 XT4- SPORT BLACK ON BLACK- TECH PACKAGE, HUD, REAR CAMERA MIRROR, DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, 20: DIAMOND CUT ALLOYS, MONOCHROMATIC CADILLAC, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER PROGRAMMABLE LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, 33 DISPLAY, CARPLAY (LAST YEAR FOR CARPLAY!!) CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
JUST IN - NEW GENERATION 24 XT4- SPORT BLACK ON BLACK- TECH PACKAGE, HUD, REAR CAMERA MIRROR, DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, 20: DIAMOND CUT ALLOYS, MONOCHROMATIC CADILLAC, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER PROGRAMMABLE LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, 33 DISPLAY, CARPLAY (LAST YEAR FOR CARPLAY!!) CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Pedals, sport alloy
Air filter, cabin
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Keyless Access, passive entry
Lighting, cargo area
Air vents, rear
Cargo net anchors
Cargo shade, rear
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Lighting, illuminated entry
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Seat, driver power seatback bolster
Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sill plate cover, Sport finish, front door opening
Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Safety Alert Seat
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Seat belt indicator, rear seat
Mechanical
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Driver Mode Selector
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Longitudinal roof rails, gloss Black finish
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Mouldings, bodyside gloss Black finish, window surround
Turn signal, front lamp, LED
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17" spare wheel is ordered.)
Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close with motion sense and programmable memory height
Taillamps, LED (Neutral density appearance.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Additional Features
Grille, Sport, high-gloss Black mesh
Audio system, 7-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQS) AKG Premium 14-speaker audio system.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (CWM)) Technology Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Hyundai Venue ULTIMATE - Low Mileage 1,180 KM $27,066 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 43,672 KM $22,079 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum 60,004 KM $38,486 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 Cadillac XT4