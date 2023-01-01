Menu
2024 Chevrolet Blazer

10 KM

Details Description

$73,597

+ tax & licensing
$73,597

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

EV RS

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

EV RS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$73,597

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10612710
  • Stock #: 24-0236
  • VIN: 3GNKDCRJ8RS119678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK PERFORATED SUEDE/EVOT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0236
  • Mileage 10 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description



This all-new Blazer EV is the complete package with style, performance and technology.

Engineered completely from scratch, this all-new Blazer EV utilizes Chevy's game-changing Ultium battery platform, and promises flexibility in charging speeds, range and performance. The interior is exceptionally spacious, with great ergonomics, plentiful tech features and incredible versatility for you and yours. Step up to this Blazer EV and experience the future of electric motoring.

This black SUV has an automatic transmission.

Our Blazer EV's trim level is RS. This Blazer RS steps things up with a driver's head up display, ventilated and heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, upgraded aluminum wheels and upgraded exterior styling, along with great standard features such as a sizeable battery pack with DC fast charging, trailering equipment, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Infotainment duties are handled by an immersive 17.7-inch screen with Google automotive services and 5G mobile hotspot capability. Safety features include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear park assist, HD surround vision, blind zone detection, front pedestrian braking, and forward collision alert. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Buy From Home Available

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

