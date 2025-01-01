Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13195
  • Mileage 22,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats!

This 2024 Chevrolet Blazer has the ability to tailor itself for the road conditions, leaving you at ease and in command at all times. This 2024 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer is engineered with form and function in mind. With loads of features and tech, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be.This SUV has 22,717 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Blazer's trim level is Premier. This highly equipped Blazer Premier comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels and a signature chrome grille, Bose premium audio and integrated navigation. It also includes perforated leather seats that are cooled in the front, an 8-inch color touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power tilt and telescoping steering column and rear park assist. Additional safety features include rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, blind spot detection, a power liftgate, forward collision alert, an HD rear vision camera and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Tow Package, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Convenience

Tow Package

Interior

Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

