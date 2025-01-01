$50,053+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Colorado
LT LT, CREW, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE 1 AND 2
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$50,053
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,854KM
VIN 1GCPTCEKXR1271057
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0917A
- Mileage 13,854 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW
Compare at $51555 - Myers Cadillac is just $50053!
JUST IN - 2024 COLORADO LT CREW CAB- RED ON BLACK- CONVEIENCE PACKAGE 2- 2.7 TURBO MAX ENGINE, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED MIRROR, LT CONVEIENCE PACKAGE 1- AUTO DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, REAR SLIDING WINDOW, CRUISE, LED FOG LIGHTS, BLACK STEPS, BED LINER, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED, FINANCE FROM 5.49%
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Pickup box
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Exterior, B-pillar applique (Not available on (GBA) Black and (GXN) Harvest Bronze Metallic.)
Glass, solar glazing front side windows
Glass, privacy glazing rear side windows
Wheel, Compact Spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel (Requires (L2R) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Mirror caps, painted (Painted Cool Anderson Metallic.)
Door handles, body-colour (Vehicles produced after 7/9/2024 with (ULV) ZR2 Bison Edition will include gloss black painted door handles.)
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Steering wheel, wrapped
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal fully-digital display
Power outlet, 12-volt located in centre console bin
Console, floor front compartment with cup holders and cell phone storage
Heater, air conditioning duct, rear passenger
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night (Not available with (PCV) LT Convenience Package II.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Frame, fully-boxed
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button
Hitch View
Radiator Grille Shutters, automatic
Battery, AGM, 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating, 12V
Generator, 170 amp (Not available with (Z82) Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Requires (L2R) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Door locks, rear child security
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Seat Belt, Black
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Following Distance Indicator (Beginning at the start of production, Certain vehicles will not be equipped with (UE4) Following Distance Indicator functionality which will require a future software update to function.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2024 Chevrolet Colorado