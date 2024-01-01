2024 Chevrolet Corvette

Menu
2024 CORVETTE 2LT CONVERTIBLE - CARBON FLASH METALLIC ON NATURAL MULAN- **NO LUXURY TAX** NPP PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, SEAT BELT COLOUR, BLACK, GT BUCKET SEATS, CONVERTIBLE TOP, POWER-FOLDING HARD TOP, RETRACTABLE, CARBON FLASH EXTERIOR ACCENTS, CARBON FLASH BADGE PACKAGE, EDGE YELLOW-PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SOUND SYSTEM, HEAD UP DISPLAY, SAVE THOUSANDS OVER NEW, PLUS NO LUX TAX. ONE OWNER, CANADIAN CAR, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES ***ORIGINAL LIST $114829

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Used
1,871KM
VIN 1G1YB3D45R5119439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Flash Metallic
  • Interior Colour Natural
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P-8232A
  • Mileage 1,871 KM

Vehicle Description

10/10
Compare at $112270 - Myers Cadillac is just $109000!

JUST IN - 2024 CORVETTE 2LT CONVERTIBLE - CARBON FLASH METALLIC ON NATURAL MULAN- **NO LUXURY TAX** NPP PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, SEAT BELT COLOUR, BLACK, GT BUCKET SEATS, CONVERTIBLE TOP, POWER-FOLDING HARD TOP, RETRACTABLE, CARBON FLASH EXTERIOR ACCENTS, CARBON FLASH BADGE PACKAGE, EDGE YELLOW-PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SOUND SYSTEM, HEAD UP DISPLAY, SAVE THOUSANDS OVER NEW, PLUS NO LUX TAX. ONE OWNER, CANADIAN CAR, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES ***ORIGINAL LIST $114829

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Calipers, Black-painted
Frame, aluminum structure
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 12.6" (321 mm) front and 13.3" (339 mm) rear brake rotors
Engine, 6.2L V8 DI, high-output Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with stainless-steel tips
Suspension, Corvette standard
Steering, power, electric speed-sensitive, rack-and-pinion, variable ratio

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Rear Park Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Convenience

Proximity Key

Interior

Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Steering wheel, heated
Seats, heated and vented driver and passenger
Trunk release, push button open
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Wireless Charging for devices
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control individual climate settings for driver and passenger, with outside temperature display
Cargo nets, 2
Chevrolet Connected Access (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal colour with driver information display with multiple selectable modes and gauge configurations
Head-Up Display colour display with 3 modes: tour, sport, track; can display speed, gear, tach, shift lights, turn signals, bright headlamps, turn-by-turn navigation, g-metre, speed limit, lap times
Lighting, interior, theater dimming
Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package includes steering wheel and outside mirrors plus seat memory for both driver and passenger; key fob or door button activated
Seat adjuster, driver power bolster
Seat adjuster, passenger power bolster
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition, cruise and Driver Information Centre
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat belt colour, Black
Compass, digital

Media / Nav / Comm

Performance data and video recorder
Android Auto
Antenna, integral front and rear
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series Sound System with 14 speakers

Exterior

Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Headlamps, LED
Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Package
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with turn signal indicators
Exterior accents, Carbon Flash, side vents and front/rear grille accents (Also includes tonneau grille.)
IntelliBeam, auto high beam
Wipers, front intermittent,

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

