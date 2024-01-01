$109,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Convertible 2LT, CONVERTIBLE, GT BUCKETS, YELLOW CALIPERS, BLACK SEAT BELTS
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Convertible 2LT, CONVERTIBLE, GT BUCKETS, YELLOW CALIPERS, BLACK SEAT BELTS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$109,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,871KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1YB3D45R5119439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Flash Metallic
- Interior Colour Natural
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P-8232A
- Mileage 1,871 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
10/10
Compare at $112270 - Myers Cadillac is just $109000!
JUST IN - 2024 CORVETTE 2LT CONVERTIBLE - CARBON FLASH METALLIC ON NATURAL MULAN- **NO LUXURY TAX** NPP PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, SEAT BELT COLOUR, BLACK, GT BUCKET SEATS, CONVERTIBLE TOP, POWER-FOLDING HARD TOP, RETRACTABLE, CARBON FLASH EXTERIOR ACCENTS, CARBON FLASH BADGE PACKAGE, EDGE YELLOW-PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SOUND SYSTEM, HEAD UP DISPLAY, SAVE THOUSANDS OVER NEW, PLUS NO LUX TAX. ONE OWNER, CANADIAN CAR, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES ***ORIGINAL LIST $114829
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $112270 - Myers Cadillac is just $109000!
JUST IN - 2024 CORVETTE 2LT CONVERTIBLE - CARBON FLASH METALLIC ON NATURAL MULAN- **NO LUXURY TAX** NPP PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, SEAT BELT COLOUR, BLACK, GT BUCKET SEATS, CONVERTIBLE TOP, POWER-FOLDING HARD TOP, RETRACTABLE, CARBON FLASH EXTERIOR ACCENTS, CARBON FLASH BADGE PACKAGE, EDGE YELLOW-PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SOUND SYSTEM, HEAD UP DISPLAY, SAVE THOUSANDS OVER NEW, PLUS NO LUX TAX. ONE OWNER, CANADIAN CAR, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES ***ORIGINAL LIST $114829
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Calipers, Black-painted
Frame, aluminum structure
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 12.6" (321 mm) front and 13.3" (339 mm) rear brake rotors
Engine, 6.2L V8 DI, high-output Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with stainless-steel tips
Suspension, Corvette standard
Steering, power, electric speed-sensitive, rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear Park Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Convenience
Proximity Key
Interior
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Steering wheel, heated
Seats, heated and vented driver and passenger
Trunk release, push button open
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Wireless Charging for devices
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control individual climate settings for driver and passenger, with outside temperature display
Cargo nets, 2
Chevrolet Connected Access (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal colour with driver information display with multiple selectable modes and gauge configurations
Head-Up Display colour display with 3 modes: tour, sport, track; can display speed, gear, tach, shift lights, turn signals, bright headlamps, turn-by-turn navigation, g-metre, speed limit, lap times
Lighting, interior, theater dimming
Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package includes steering wheel and outside mirrors plus seat memory for both driver and passenger; key fob or door button activated
Seat adjuster, driver power bolster
Seat adjuster, passenger power bolster
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition, cruise and Driver Information Centre
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat belt colour, Black
Compass, digital
Media / Nav / Comm
Performance data and video recorder
Android Auto
Antenna, integral front and rear
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series Sound System with 14 speakers
Exterior
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Headlamps, LED
Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Package
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with turn signal indicators
Exterior accents, Carbon Flash, side vents and front/rear grille accents (Also includes tonneau grille.)
IntelliBeam, auto high beam
Wipers, front intermittent,
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2LT, CONVERTIBLE, GT BUCKETS, YELLOW CALIPERS, BLACK SEAT BELTS 1,871 KM $109,000 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Terrain SLE AWD TERRAIN ELEVATION, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE 25,211 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Acadia SLT BLACK EDITION, SLT, 2ND ROW CAPTAIN, SKYSCRAPER DUAL SUNROOF 84,258 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$109,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 Chevrolet Corvette