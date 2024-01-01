$196,500+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 Convertible Z06 3LZ CONVERTIBLE, CARBON AERO PACKAGE, FRONT LIFT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$196,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,311KM
VIN 1G1YF3D34R5602948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Adrenaline Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P-8250A
- Mileage 5,311 KM
Vehicle Description
NO LUXURY TAX
Compare at $202395 - Myers Cadillac is just $196500!
WOW!!! SAVE THOUSANDS PLUS NO LUXURY TAX- 3LZ CONVERTIBLE, RED MIST METALLIC WITH ADRENALINE RED INTERIOR, MAG RIDE, CARBON AERO Z07 PACKAGE (9765$) CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR PACKAGE ($5745) FRONT LIFT WITH MEMORY ($3180) CARBON FLASH TOP ($1495) RED MIST METALLIC ($1495) COMPETITION SEATS ($775) FRONT RADIATOR SCREEN ($635) CARBON FLASH STINGER STRIPE ($575) DARK STEALTH CROSSED FLAGS EMBLEM ($305) CABON FLASH WHEEL CAPS ($280) -- ORIGINAL PRICE $202469 PLUS LUX TAX- MYERS LISTED BEST PRICE IN CANADA $196500 NO LUXURY TAX. FIRST COME FIRST SERVE- CANADIAN CAR, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Performance Suspension
Calipers, Black-painted
Frame, aluminum structure
Steering, power, electric speed-sensitive, rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Engine, 5.5L V8 DI, high-output Variable Valve Timing (VVT), (670 hp [499.6 kW] @ 8400 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.8 N-m] @ 6300 rpm)
Rear axle, 5.56 ratio
Exhaust, performance aggressive exhaust sound varies with driver mode selected, with stainless-steel tips
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Headlamps, LED
Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Package
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with turn signal indicators
Exterior accents, Carbon Flash, side vents and front/rear grille accents (Also includes tonneau grille.)
IntelliBeam, auto high beam
Wipers, front intermittent,
Interior
Navigation
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Apple CarPlay
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Steering wheel, heated
Seats, heated and vented driver and passenger
Trunk release, push button open
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Wireless Charging for devices
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control individual climate settings for driver and passenger, with outside temperature display
Cargo nets, 2
Chevrolet Connected Access (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package features leather-wrapped upper instrument panel, door trim panels and console
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal colour with driver information display with multiple selectable modes and gauge configurations
Head-Up Display colour display with 3 modes: tour, sport, track; can display speed, gear, tach, shift lights, turn signals, bright headlamps, turn-by-turn navigation, g-metre, speed limit, lap times
Lighting, interior, theater dimming
Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package includes steering wheel and outside mirrors plus seat memory for both driver and passenger; key fob or door button activated
Seat adjuster, driver power bolster
Seat adjuster, passenger power bolster
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition, cruise and Driver Information Centre
Sueded Microfibre-Wrapped Upper Interior Trim Package includes headliner, visors, trim above windshield and rear window, and A-pillar trim
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Compass, digital
Seat belt colour, Black ((HZN/HUF) Natural Dipped interior comes with (3N9) Natural seat belt colour; (HTO) Tension Blue/Twilight Blue Dipped interior comes with (3A9) Tension Blue seat belt colour; (HNK) Adrenaline Red Dipped comes with (3F9) Torch Re...
Steering wheel, carbon fibre and leather-wrapped
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear Park Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Performance Traction Management
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Performance data and video recorder
Android Auto
Antenna, integral front and rear
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series Sound System with 14 speakers
Additional Features
HUD
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$196,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 Chevrolet Corvette