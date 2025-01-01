$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
EV RS - Cooled Seats - Power Liftgate
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
EV RS - Cooled Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,500KM
VIN 3GN7DSRP4RS294966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C14011
- Mileage 14,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Climate Control!
With its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and the technology to help you keep in touch, this 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is one of the best in its class. This 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This extremely competent Chevy Equinox EV is a rewarding SUV that doubles down on versatility, practicality and all-round reliability. The dazzling exterior styling is sure to turn heads, while the well-equipped interior is put together with great quality, for a relaxing ride every time. This 2024 Equinox EV is sure to be loved by the whole family.This low mileage SUV has just 14,500 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Equinox EV's trim level is RS. Standard features include adaptive cruise control, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, blind spot detection and dual-zone climate control, front ventilated and heated seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, remote start, and a 17.7inch infotainment touchscreen with Google Automotive services. Safety on the road is assured with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear park assist, and front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Climate Control, Android Auto, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2024 Chevrolet Equinox