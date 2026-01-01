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2024 Chevrolet Malibu
Midnight Edition LT MIDNIGHT EDITION
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
Midnight Edition LT MIDNIGHT EDITION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
74,653KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST2RF153661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-9527A
- Mileage 74,653 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $21515 - Myers Cadillac is just $20888!
JUST IN - BEST PRICE YOU WILL FIND ANYWHERE!! SPORT EDITION , GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS, DRIVER CONDIFENCE PACKAGE APPLE CARPLAY, REAR VISION CAMERA, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PUSH TO START, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, NON SMOKER.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
JUST IN - BEST PRICE YOU WILL FIND ANYWHERE!! SPORT EDITION , GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS, DRIVER CONDIFENCE PACKAGE APPLE CARPLAY, REAR VISION CAMERA, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PUSH TO START, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, NON SMOKER.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Tire inflator kit
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Brake, parking, electronic
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless
Axle, 5.10 final drive ratio
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (163 hp [122 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Braking control, ECM grade
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Daytime Running Lamps, LED, separate
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera display is not HD with IOR audio system.)
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (WPS) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Interior
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Air filter, cabin
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Trunk cargo anchors
Display, 8" diagonal LCD touch screen
Rear seat armrest with cup holders
Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Exterior
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Antenna, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield
Media / Nav / Comm
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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$20,888
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Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 Chevrolet Malibu