2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Trail Boss LT
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,619KM
VIN 3GCUDFEL1RG210840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 40,619 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss | 6.2L | 4x4 Capability | Apple CarPlay | Keyless Entry
Black Exterior | Jet Black Interior | 18-Inch Gloss Black Alloy Wheels | Z71 Off-Road Suspension | 2-Inch Factory Lift | Skid Plates | Dual Exhaust | Keyless Entry | Heated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual-Zone Climate Control | 13.4-Inch Touchscreen Display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Google Built-In | Bluetooth Connectivity | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Keep Assist | Forward Collision Alert | Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | HD Rearview Camera | Push Button Start | 10-Speed Automatic Transmission | 5.3L V8 or 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel Engine | Up to 355 Horsepower | 4x4 Capability | and more.
The 2024 Silverado LT Trail Boss is built for those who demand rugged capability without sacrificing comfort or techperfect for tackling trails or cruising city streets with authority.
Key Features:
Aggressive Styling: The black-on-black configuration, high-clearance stance, and signature Trail Boss badging give this truck a commanding presence on any terrain.
Premium Interior: Inside, the Jet Black cabin features durable materials, a digital driver display, and available leather-appointed seating for a refined yet functional experience.
Trail-Ready Performance: With the Z71 off-road package, factory lift, and locking rear differential, the Trail Boss is engineered to conquer mud, rocks, and steep climbs with ease.
Smart Connectivity: The 13.4-inch touchscreen with Google Built-In, wireless smartphone integration, and voice command keeps you connected and in control.
Safety First: Advanced driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and trailer blind zone alert offer confidence whether towing or trailblazing.
The 2024 Silverado LT Trail Boss is a rare blend of brute strength and modern refinementbuilt for those who want to go anywhere in style and total control.
This Vehicle has travelled 40,619 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500