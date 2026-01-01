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This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This 4X4 pickup has 31,958 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

31,958 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom - Aluminum Wheels

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14014533

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,958KM
VIN 1GCPDBEK1RZ191607

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,958 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This 4X4 pickup has 31,958 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Intellibeam

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

EZ Lift Tailgate
TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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613-225-2277

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Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500