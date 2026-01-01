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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom - Aluminum Wheels
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,958KM
VIN 1GCPDBEK1RZ191607
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,958 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This 4X4 pickup has 31,958 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Intellibeam
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
EZ Lift Tailgate
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500