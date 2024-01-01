Menu
This 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere. 

This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe.

This black SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tahoes trim level is RST. This Tahoe RST rewards you with a sonorous 9-speaker Bose premium audio system, wireless charging for mobile devices, leather-trimmed seats with heated front seats, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Additional standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote engine start with keyless entry, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, tri-zone climate control, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and front and rear park assist. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

10 KM

Details Description

$99,860

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

RST

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

RST

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$99,860

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
VIN 1GNSKRKT4RR134394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour JET BLACK/VICTORY RED PE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0441
  • Mileage 10 KM

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description



This 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere.

This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe.

This black SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tahoe's trim level is RST. This Tahoe RST rewards you with a sonorous 9-speaker Bose premium audio system, wireless charging for mobile devices, leather-trimmed seats with heated front seats, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Additional standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote engine start with keyless entry, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, tri-zone climate control, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and front and rear park assist. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


See dealer for details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

$99,860

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe