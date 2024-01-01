$99,860+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
RST
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
RST
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$99,860
+ taxes & licensing
10KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKRKT4RR134394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour JET BLACK/VICTORY RED PE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0441
- Mileage 10 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe.
This black SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is RST. This Tahoe RST rewards you with a sonorous 9-speaker Bose premium audio system, wireless charging for mobile devices, leather-trimmed seats with heated front seats, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Additional standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote engine start with keyless entry, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, tri-zone climate control, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and front and rear park assist. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
See dealer for details.
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT LT, FWD, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, LIKE NEW 21,499 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe RST 10 KM $99,860 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 10 KM $81,015 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$99,860
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe