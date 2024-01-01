$84,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
RST RST, 3.0 DURAMAX, PANO SUNROOF, LEATHER
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
RST RST, 3.0 DURAMAX, PANO SUNROOF, LEATHER
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$84,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,045KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKRKT2RR297190
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0374A
- Mileage 19,045 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
MINT !
Compare at $87545 - Myers Cadillac is just $84995!
JUST IN - 2024 TAHOE RST WHITE ON BLACK- 3.0 DURAMAX DIESEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, UPGRADED TIRES, BLACK MOULDED FENDER FLARES, 2ND ROW BENCH, SEATS 8, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, 22 WHEELS, NON SMOKER, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $87545 - Myers Cadillac is just $84995!
JUST IN - 2024 TAHOE RST WHITE ON BLACK- 3.0 DURAMAX DIESEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, UPGRADED TIRES, BLACK MOULDED FENDER FLARES, 2ND ROW BENCH, SEATS 8, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, 22 WHEELS, NON SMOKER, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Cargo management system
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Defogger, rear-window electric
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Keyless start, push button
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Console, floor with storage area and removable storage tray
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt, located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Seat adjusters, 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar
Sill plates, bright, front and rear door
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting in occupant area. Horizontal surface of cargo area covered in black vinyl.
Steering wheel, wrapped
Steering column lock, electrical
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes speedometer and tachometer gauges
USB charging-only ports, 4 type-C, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Glass, windshield shade band
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated
Fascia, front
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands-free with emblem projection
Assist steps, Black with chrome accent strip (Includes Gloss Black accent strip.)
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Differential, mechanical limited-slip
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (4WD models only. Deleted when (NHT) Max Trailering Package is ordered.)
Fuel, gasoline, E15 (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Steering, power,
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors (Replaced with (J49) heavy-duty from Brembo brakes when (WPK) RST Performance Package is ordered.)
Safety
Hill start assist
Front and Rear Park Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Audio system feature, Bose 9-speaker stereo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Nissan Rogue SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 138,712 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Highline DSG - Android Auto 63,915 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler 300 S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 151,063 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$84,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe