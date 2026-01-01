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2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT LT, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT LT, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
6,851KM
VIN KL79MPS20RB180419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-9551A
- Mileage 6,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26265 - Myers Cadillac is just $25500!
JUST IN - ULTRA LOW KM SINGLE OWNER TRAILBLAZER LT W/CONVENIENCE PACKAGE- AUTO DIMMING REAR MIRROR, POWER SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, LED LIGHTS, 1.2 TURBO FUEL SIPPING ENGINE, BLOCK HEATER, MINT MINT MINT, NON SMOKER, SINGLE OWNER, CERTIFIED. NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
JUST IN - ULTRA LOW KM SINGLE OWNER TRAILBLAZER LT W/CONVENIENCE PACKAGE- AUTO DIMMING REAR MIRROR, POWER SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, LED LIGHTS, 1.2 TURBO FUEL SIPPING ENGINE, BLOCK HEATER, MINT MINT MINT, NON SMOKER, SINGLE OWNER, CERTIFIED. NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Assist handle, rear outboard
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Key system, 2 key fobs
Heating ducts, under front seats, rear vent
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Driver Information Centre 8" diagonal display, fully digital colour, reconfigurable
Steering wheel, wrapped (Included with (Y19) LT Cold Weather Package.)
Shift knob, leather-wrapped, satin silver and chrome (Included with (Y19) LT Cold Weather Package.)
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive
Brake, electronic parking
Engine control, stop-start system override
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L I3 Turbo DOHC DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 N-m] @ 2500 rpm) (FWD models.)
GVWR, 4189 lbs. (1900 kg) (FWD models with (LIH) 1.2L Turbo engine.)
Axle, 5.45 final drive ratio (FWD models.)
Safety
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
HD Rear Vision Camera
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, LED
Liftgate, manual
Tail lamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Side rails, roof-mounted (Silver-painted.)
Fascia, front and rear lower insert, silver-painted
Mouldings, Anthracite lower bodyside
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding (Body-colour mirror caps.)
Ornamentation, Trailblazer lettering
Ornamentation, LT badge
Fuel filler cap, locking
Shutters, front upper grille, active
Media / Nav / Comm
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance (FWD models.)
Additional Features
USB ports, 2 one type-A and one type-C, located within the instrument panel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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$25,500
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Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer