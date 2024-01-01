$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Chevrolet Trax
ACTIV TRAX ACTIV, SUNROOF, 11" TOUCH SCREEN, 18" BLACK WHEELS, AUTO START
2024 Chevrolet Trax
ACTIV TRAX ACTIV, SUNROOF, 11" TOUCH SCREEN, 18" BLACK WHEELS, AUTO START
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
14,707KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL77LKE27RC065867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Artemis accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # p-8090a
- Mileage 14,707 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $30895 - Myers Cadillac is just $29995!
JUST IN - ULTRA HARD TO GET 2024 TRAX ACTIV!! FULL LOAD!!! SUNROOF, CHEVY SAFETY ASSIST: *FORWARD COLLISION ALERT *AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING *FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING *LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR *INTELLIBEAM-AUTO HIGH BEAM, 18 GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS, 11 DIAGONAL COLOR HD TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE START, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED!!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $30895 - Myers Cadillac is just $29995!
JUST IN - ULTRA HARD TO GET 2024 TRAX ACTIV!! FULL LOAD!!! SUNROOF, CHEVY SAFETY ASSIST: *FORWARD COLLISION ALERT *AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING *FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING *LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR *INTELLIBEAM-AUTO HIGH BEAM, 18 GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS, 11 DIAGONAL COLOR HD TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE START, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED!!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Shift knob, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel, heated
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Console, floor with armrest
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air filter, pollutant
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Key system, 2 key fobs
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Steering wheel, wrapped
Sensor, cabin humidity and windshield temperature
Head restraints, rear, height adjustable
Cargo privacy cover, rear
Driver Information centre, 8" diagonal fully digital colour display reconfigurable
USB ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C, located within the instrument panel
USB ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C, centre console, charge-only, rear
Power outlet, 12-volt, located on instrument panel
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
SiriusXM, enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy, visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees, content, features, and availability ar...
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Coolant protection, engine
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Capless Fuel Fill
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Engine air filtration monitor
Brake lining, performance
Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo DOHC DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 N-m] @ 2500 rpm)
GVWR, 4145 lbs. (1880 kg)
Battery, 70AH, 12V, 760 cold-cranking amps
Brake rotor, FNC
Safety
Braking control, ECM grade
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Rear seat reminder
HD Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Vehicle health management
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature light
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, all seating positions with front tensioners
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
3 Years of OnStar Remote Access The OnStar Remote Access Plan gives you simplified remote control of your properly equipped vehicle and unlocks a variety of great features in your myChevrolet mobile app. See dealer for details. (Does not include emerge...
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Tire, spare, compact
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Headlamps, LED
Recovery hook, front
Liftgate, manual
Mirror caps, high gloss Black
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Ornamentation, ACTIV badge
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) Black-painted aluminum
Exhaust tip, turned down, hidden
Roof rails (Titanium accent.)
Fascia, front and rear, inserts
Mouldings, Black, side windows surround
Mouldings, body-side, lower, extra wide, moulded in Black
Exterior trim, ACTIV, body-colour grille insert
Wiper, rear, intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, variable speed
Glass, tinted windshield
Ornamentation, Trax lettering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Nissan Qashqai NA 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats 30,169 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue S AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 2,775 KM $36,512 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 Chevrolet Trax