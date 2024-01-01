$26,888+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax
ACTIV TRAX ACTIV, SAFETY ASSIST PKG, GLOSS BLACK WHEELS
2024 Chevrolet Trax
ACTIV TRAX ACTIV, SAFETY ASSIST PKG, GLOSS BLACK WHEELS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,335KM
VIN KL77LKE25RC085227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Artemis accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1289a
- Mileage 31,335 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $27695 - Myers Cadillac is just $26888!
JUST IN- 2024 TRAX ACTIV- WHITE ON BLACK- 11 DIAGONAL COLOR HD TOUCHSCREEN WITH CARPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, PUSH TO START, REMOTE START, GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS, CHEVY SAFETY ASSIST: *FORWARD COLLISION ALERT *AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING *FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING *LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR *INTELLIBEAM-AUTO HIGH BEAM, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIE!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Shift knob, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel, heated
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Console, floor with armrest
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air filter, pollutant
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Key system, 2 key fobs
Vehicle health management
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Steering wheel, wrapped
Sensor, cabin humidity and windshield temperature
Head restraints, rear, height adjustable
Cargo privacy cover, rear
Driver Information centre, 8" diagonal fully digital colour display reconfigurable
USB ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C, located within the instrument panel
USB ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C, centre console, charge-only, rear
Power outlet, 12-volt, located on instrument panel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Braking control, ECM grade
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
HD Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature light
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, all seating positions with front tensioners
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
3 Years of OnStar Remote Access The OnStar Remote Access Plan gives you simplified remote control of your properly equipped vehicle and unlocks a variety of great features in your myChevrolet mobile app. See dealer for details. (Does not include emerge...
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Antenna, roof-mounted
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
SiriusXM, enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy, visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees, content, features, and availability ar...
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Coolant protection, engine
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Capless Fuel Fill
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Engine air filtration monitor
Brake lining, performance
Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo DOHC DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 N-m] @ 2500 rpm)
GVWR, 4145 lbs. (1880 kg)
Battery, 70AH, 12V, 760 cold-cranking amps
Brake rotor, FNC
Exhaust tip, turned down, hidden
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Tire, spare, compact
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Headlamps, LED
Recovery hook, front
Liftgate, manual
Mirror caps, high gloss Black
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Ornamentation, ACTIV badge
Roof rails (Titanium accent.)
Fascia, front and rear, inserts
Mouldings, Black, side windows surround
Mouldings, body-side, lower, extra wide, moulded in Black
Exterior trim, ACTIV, body-colour grille insert
Wiper, rear, intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, variable speed
Glass, tinted windshield
Ornamentation, Trax lettering
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 Chevrolet Trax