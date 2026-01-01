$25,764+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax
$0 DOWN $100/WEEK ALL IN
2024 Chevrolet Trax
$0 DOWN $100/WEEK ALL IN
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$25,764
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Orange Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,335 KM
Vehicle Description
$0 DOWN $100/WEEK ALL IN INCLUDING ONTARIO TAXES O.A.C* RS w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 18-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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613-746-8500