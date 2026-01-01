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$0 DOWN $100/WEEK ALL IN INCLUDING ONTARIO TAXES O.A.C* RS w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 18-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2024 Chevrolet Trax

28,335 KM

Details Description Features

$25,764

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Trax

$0 DOWN $100/WEEK ALL IN

Watch This Vehicle
14130751

2024 Chevrolet Trax

$0 DOWN $100/WEEK ALL IN

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$25,764

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
28,335KM
VIN KL77LGE27RC026419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Orange Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,335 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 DOWN $100/WEEK ALL IN INCLUDING ONTARIO TAXES O.A.C* RS w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 18-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$25,764

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Chevrolet Trax