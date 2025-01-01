$51,419+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid PREMIUM S APPEARANCE
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$51,419
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour BLK W/BLK
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium S Appearance in a striking white finish with front-wheel drive offers exceptional handling that enhances the driving experience. This sophisticated van combines utility with style, ensuring you arrive in comfort and class. The exterior features gloss black power mirrors and a sleek Premium Black Rear Fascia, further complemented by the stylish S Appearance Package. A full sunroof with a power front and fixed rear invites you to enjoy the open sky, while the black Stow 'N Place roof rack adds both utility and aesthetic appeal. Inside, the Premium S Appearance trim pampers you with its luxurious and well-appointed cabin. It boasts 13 Alpine speakers delivering premium sound, a wireless charging pad for convenience, and cutting-edge technology such as a navigation system and smart device integration. The interior embellishments include piano black accents and satin silver instrument panel bezels. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and ventilated front seats ensure comfort in any season. On the tech and safety side, this van is equipped with impressive features including a 360 Surround-View Camera, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop. Your peace of mind is a priority with the Safety Sphere Group, which includes advanced safety and driver assistance technologies. Ideal for families and those who value premium comfort and cutting-edge technology, the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium S Appearance caters to your every need. For those looking to elevate their driving experience, don't hesitate to reach out to the dealership for more information.
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler
Barrhaven Chrysler
+ taxes & licensing>
