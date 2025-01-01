Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium S Appearance in a striking white finish with front-wheel drive offers exceptional handling that enhances the driving experience. This sophisticated van combines utility with style, ensuring you arrive in comfort and class. The exterior features gloss black power mirrors and a sleek Premium Black Rear Fascia, further complemented by the stylish S Appearance Package. A full sunroof with a power front and fixed rear invites you to enjoy the open sky, while the black Stow N Place roof rack adds both utility and aesthetic appeal. Inside, the Premium S Appearance trim pampers you with its luxurious and well-appointed cabin. It boasts 13 Alpine speakers delivering premium sound, a wireless charging pad for convenience, and cutting-edge technology such as a navigation system and smart device integration. The interior embellishments include piano black accents and satin silver instrument panel bezels. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and ventilated front seats ensure comfort in any season. On the tech and safety side, this van is equipped with impressive features including a 360 Surround-View Camera, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop. Your peace of mind is a priority with the Safety Sphere Group, which includes advanced safety and driver assistance technologies. Ideal for families and those who value premium comfort and cutting-edge technology, the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium S Appearance caters to your every need. For those looking to elevate their driving experience, dont hesitate to reach out to the dealership for more information.

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Details Description Features

$51,419

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid PREMIUM S APPEARANCE

Watch This Vehicle
13193510

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid PREMIUM S APPEARANCE

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 13193510
  2. 13193510
  3. 13193510
  4. 13193510
  5. 13193510
  6. 13193510
  7. 13193510
  8. 13193510
  9. 13193510
  10. 13193510
  11. 13193510
Contact Seller

$51,419

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2C4RC1S70RR115473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour BLK W/BLK
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium S Appearance in a striking white finish with front-wheel drive offers exceptional handling that enhances the driving experience. This sophisticated van combines utility with style, ensuring you arrive in comfort and class. The exterior features gloss black power mirrors and a sleek Premium Black Rear Fascia, further complemented by the stylish S Appearance Package. A full sunroof with a power front and fixed rear invites you to enjoy the open sky, while the black Stow 'N Place roof rack adds both utility and aesthetic appeal. Inside, the Premium S Appearance trim pampers you with its luxurious and well-appointed cabin. It boasts 13 Alpine speakers delivering premium sound, a wireless charging pad for convenience, and cutting-edge technology such as a navigation system and smart device integration. The interior embellishments include piano black accents and satin silver instrument panel bezels. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and ventilated front seats ensure comfort in any season. On the tech and safety side, this van is equipped with impressive features including a 360 Surround-View Camera, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop. Your peace of mind is a priority with the Safety Sphere Group, which includes advanced safety and driver assistance technologies. Ideal for families and those who value premium comfort and cutting-edge technology, the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium S Appearance caters to your every need. For those looking to elevate their driving experience, don't hesitate to reach out to the dealership for more information.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
soft close

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Max seating capacity: 7
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Rear seats: captain
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Left rear passenger door: power sliding
Right rear passenger: power sliding
Approach angle: 14 deg
Departure angle: 19 deg
GVWR: 2,744kg (6,049lbs)
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Speaker type: Alpine
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear legroom: 992mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Front headroom: 1,020mm (40.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist active
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Rear headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,622mm (63.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,602mm (63.1)
Curb weight: 2,262kg (4,987lbs)
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Ramp breakover angle: 13 deg
Exterior length: 5,176mm (203.8)
Exterior body width: 2,022mm (79.6)
Exterior height: 1,777mm (70.0)
Wheelbase: 3,089mm (121.6)
Front legroom: 1,045mm (41.1)
3rd row legroom: 929mm (36.6)
3rd row headroom: 984mm (38.7)
Front hiproom: 1,500mm (59.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,647mm (64.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,258mm (49.5)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,555mm (61.2)
Passenger volume: 4,672L (165.0 cu.ft.)
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Rear collision: Rear Cross Path Detection mitigation
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine litres: 3.6L
Primary LCD size: 10.1
Hybrid electric powertrain type: PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle)
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 360
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 6.6
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: electric
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 96
Ground clearance (min): 130mm (5.1)
Electric motor horsepower: 84hp @ RPM
Hybrid system net power: 260hp @ RPM
Powertrain number of motors: 2
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 51 km
Electric motor 2 torque: 114 hp
Fuel economy combined: 2.9Le/100Km
Fuel economy combined (kWh): 25.8 kWh/100Km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 360L
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 914 L (32 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 3,978 L (140 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 2.0
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 120VAC: 14.0
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 16
Hybrid traction battery electric + ICE total range: 835 km
Turning radius: 6.1m (19.8'')
Engine horsepower: 260hp @ RPM
High voltage electrical system warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Emergency communication system: Chrysler Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

Used 2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV R/T EAWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV R/T EAWD 0 $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV R/T EAWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV R/T EAWD 0 $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV R/T EAWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV R/T EAWD 0 $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,419

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2024 Chrysler Pacifica