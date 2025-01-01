$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Hornet
PHEV R/T EAWD
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey Cray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3618
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect fusion of power and efficiency with the 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T in an eye-catching gray exterior. This all-wheel-drive marvel boasts a 1.3L 4-cylinder engine, ensuring confident handling across diverse terrains while delivering impressive performance with its automatic transmission. On the outside, the Hornet's striking alloy wheels and sophisticated gray finish turn heads wherever you go. Step inside to a world of comfort and convenience with heated seats, a leather steering wheel, and power seats that put control at your fingertips. The leather gear shifter adds a touch of elegance to every drive. Stay connected and secure with advanced features such as a comprehensive backup camera, Bluetooth integration, and smart device compatibility, all accessible through an intuitive interface. Safety is paramount with options like lane assist, brake assist, and adaptive cruise control, designed to give you peace of mind on every journey. Perfect for families and individuals alike who value innovation and style, the Dodge Hornet R/T just might be the SUV youve been searching for. Contact the dealership today to learn more about this versatile vehicle and to schedule a test drive. Your adventure awaits!
Vehicle Features
