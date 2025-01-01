Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T in a stunning blue finish with an all-wheel drive system offers impeccably controlled handling that makes every drive a thrill. This SUV is built to impress with its powerful 288 RPM engine, perfect for those seeking a roomy yet spirited ride. Take a closer look at its eye-catching exterior featuring stylish alloy wheels and sophisticated touches that complement the unique SUV body type. The interior is equally inviting with features such as heated seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel that promise a comfortable and luxurious driving experience. Loaded with cutting-edge technology, the Hornet R/T ensures you stay connected and secure wherever you go. The advanced infotainment system includes a smart device integration and a Wi-Fi hotspot capability, while the backup camera and parking sensors enhance safety. The inclusion of lane assist and adaptive cruise control elevates the driving experience further, providing ease and confidence on every journey. This vehicle is perfect for the modern individual or family looking for style, safety, and performance in one complete package. Visit us or contact our dealership now for more details about this incredible 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T. Dont miss your chance to drive away in this exceptional SUV.

2024 Dodge Hornet

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Dodge Hornet

PHEV R/T EAWD

Watch This Vehicle
13193519

2024 Dodge Hornet

PHEV R/T EAWD

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 13193519
  2. 13193519
  3. 13193519
  4. 13193519
  5. 13193519
  6. 13193519
  7. 13193519
  8. 13193519
  9. 13193519
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN ZACPDFCW7R3A18046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Steele
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3619
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T in a stunning blue finish with an all-wheel drive system offers impeccably controlled handling that makes every drive a thrill. This SUV is built to impress with its powerful 288 RPM engine, perfect for those seeking a roomy yet spirited ride. Take a closer look at its eye-catching exterior featuring stylish alloy wheels and sophisticated touches that complement the unique SUV body type. The interior is equally inviting with features such as heated seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel that promise a comfortable and luxurious driving experience. Loaded with cutting-edge technology, the Hornet R/T ensures you stay connected and secure wherever you go. The advanced infotainment system includes a smart device integration and a Wi-Fi hotspot capability, while the backup camera and parking sensors enhance safety. The inclusion of lane assist and adaptive cruise control elevates the driving experience further, providing ease and confidence on every journey. This vehicle is perfect for the modern individual or family looking for style, safety, and performance in one complete package. Visit us or contact our dealership now for more details about this incredible 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T. Don't miss your chance to drive away in this exceptional SUV.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Departure angle: 37 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Fuel tank capacity: 42.0L
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Rear collision: Rear Cross Path Detection warning
Payload: 542kg (1,195lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,637mm (103.8)
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning-Plus mitigation
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine displacement: 1.3 L
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette
Engine litres: 1.3L
Hybrid electric powertrain type: PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle)
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: electric
Front tires: 225/55VR18.0
Rear tires: 225/55VR18.0
Powertrain number of motors: 1
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 51 km
Approach angle: 37 deg
Fuel economy combined: 3.1Le/100Km
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 650 L (23 cu.ft.)
Electric motor 1 torque: 184 lb.-ft.
Exterior length: 4,521mm (178.0)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 16
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning Plus active
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 120VAC: 8.0
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 2.5
Curb weight: 1,875kg (4,134lbs)
Hybrid system net power: 288hp @ RPM
High voltage electrical system warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Exterior body width: 2,083mm (82.0)
Torque: 199 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Fuel economy combined (kWh): 27.2 kWh/100Km
Electric motor horsepower: 121hp @ RPM
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 306
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 7.4
Engine torque: 199 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 70.1mm x 86.6mm (2.76 x 3.41)
GVWR: 2,419kg (5,333lbs)
Ground clearance (max): 156mm (6.1)
Hybrid traction battery electric + ICE total range: 573 km
Horsepower: 177hp @ RPM
Hybrid system combined power torque: 383 lb.-ft.
Hybrid traction battery peak discharge rate (kW): 90
Exterior height: 1,601mm (63.0)
Engine horsepower: 288hp @ RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

Used 2025 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD | Like NEW for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD | Like NEW 14,263 KM $36,984 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew | Low KM's for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew | Low KM's 47,881 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Accord V6 Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Accord V6 Touring 97,628 KM $23,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2024 Dodge Hornet