$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Hornet
PHEV R/T EAWD
2024 Dodge Hornet
PHEV R/T EAWD
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blu Bayou
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3625
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Embrace the stunning blue allure of the 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV with its advanced AWD system, providing optimal traction and handling that suits both urban and rural adventures. This SUV perfectly balances power and efficiency with its 1.3L 4-cylinder engine, channeling 288 RPMs effortlessly through a seamlessly smooth automatic transmission. The exterior of this Dodge Hornet is a testament to bold design, with striking alloy wheels that complement its formidable stance. Inside, comfort and luxury await with heated seats wrapping you in warmth during the coldest of Canadian winters, while a leather steering wheel and leather gear shifter material add a touch of sophistication. Stay connected and secure with cutting-edge technology, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration to keep you entertained and informed on the go. The vehicle's safety features, such as lane assist, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control, prioritize your peace of mind with every drive. This dynamic Dodge Hornet is the perfect fit for families, adventurers, or urban professionals seeking reliable performance and modern features. Contact our dealership today to learn more about how this impressive SUV can enhance your driving experience.
