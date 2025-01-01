Menu
Embrace the stunning blue allure of the 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV with its advanced AWD system, providing optimal traction and handling that suits both urban and rural adventures. This SUV perfectly balances power and efficiency with its 1.3L 4-cylinder engine, channeling 288 RPMs effortlessly through a seamlessly smooth automatic transmission. The exterior of this Dodge Hornet is a testament to bold design, with striking alloy wheels that complement its formidable stance. Inside, comfort and luxury await with heated seats wrapping you in warmth during the coldest of Canadian winters, while a leather steering wheel and leather gear shifter material add a touch of sophistication. Stay connected and secure with cutting-edge technology, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration to keep you entertained and informed on the go. The vehicles safety features, such as lane assist, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control, prioritize your peace of mind with every drive. This dynamic Dodge Hornet is the perfect fit for families, adventurers, or urban professionals seeking reliable performance and modern features. Contact our dealership today to learn more about how this impressive SUV can enhance your driving experience.

2024 Dodge Hornet

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Hornet

PHEV R/T EAWD

13193522

2024 Dodge Hornet

PHEV R/T EAWD

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN ZACPDFCW8R3A18539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blu Bayou
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3625
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Departure angle: 37 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Fuel tank capacity: 42.0L
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Rear collision: Rear Cross Path Detection warning
Payload: 542kg (1,195lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,637mm (103.8)
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning-Plus mitigation
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine displacement: 1.3 L
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette
Engine litres: 1.3L
Hybrid electric powertrain type: PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle)
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: electric
Front tires: 225/55VR18.0
Rear tires: 225/55VR18.0
Powertrain number of motors: 1
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 51 km
Approach angle: 37 deg
Fuel economy combined: 3.1Le/100Km
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 650 L (23 cu.ft.)
Electric motor 1 torque: 184 lb.-ft.
Exterior length: 4,521mm (178.0)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 16
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning Plus active
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 120VAC: 8.0
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 2.5
Curb weight: 1,875kg (4,134lbs)
Hybrid system net power: 288hp @ RPM
High voltage electrical system warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Exterior body width: 2,083mm (82.0)
Torque: 199 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Fuel economy combined (kWh): 27.2 kWh/100Km
Electric motor horsepower: 121hp @ RPM
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 306
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 7.4
Engine torque: 199 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 70.1mm x 86.6mm (2.76 x 3.41)
GVWR: 2,419kg (5,333lbs)
Ground clearance (max): 156mm (6.1)
Hybrid traction battery electric + ICE total range: 573 km
Horsepower: 177hp @ RPM
Hybrid system combined power torque: 383 lb.-ft.
Hybrid traction battery peak discharge rate (kW): 90
Exterior height: 1,601mm (63.0)
Engine horsepower: 288hp @ RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2024 Dodge Hornet