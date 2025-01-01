$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Hornet
PHEV R/T EAWD
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Acapulco Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3636
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T in a stunning gold hue with an AWD drivetrain is designed to turn heads with its confident handling and robust performance. This sporty SUV combines elegance and functionality, making it a perfect match for those who enjoy both style and efficiency. The exterior is complemented by sleek alloy wheels while the interior offers a sophisticated environment with heated front seats and a leather steering wheel. The modern styling of the Hornet is both captivating and practical, offering features like power seats and windows, keyless entry, and a smart device integration that ensures youre always connected. Heated mirrors and a heated steering wheel add an extra layer of comfort for Canadian winters. Advanced technology takes center stage with features including a backup camera, parking sensors, and a wi-fi hotspot, all working seamlessly to ensure a safe driving experience. The inclusion of adaptive cruise control and lane assist provides added peace of mind. The vehicle also includes a state-of-the-art remote start system, ensuring your Hornet is ready to go at a moments notice. This SUV is ideal for families and adventure enthusiasts looking for a reliable and technologically advanced vehicle that doesnt compromise on style. Contact us at the dealership today to learn more about the 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T and take it for a test drive.
