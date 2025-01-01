Menu
BIG BEND ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Heated seats, 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

23,011 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | NAV | ALLOYS

12839818

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | NAV | ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,011KM
VIN 3FMCR9B63RRE14102

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,011 KM

BIG BEND ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Heated seats, 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Ford Bronco Sport