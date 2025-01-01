$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | NAV | ALLOYS
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | NAV | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,011 KM
Vehicle Description
BIG BEND ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Heated seats, 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500