$35,495+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks | B&O Sound | Sunroof
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks | B&O Sound | Sunroof
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$35,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,134KM
VIN 3FMCR9C60RRF11143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,134 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ford Bronco Sport | AWD | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay
Carbonized Gray Metallic Exterior | Black & Brown Two-Tone Interior 17-Inch Carbonized Alloy Wheels | LED Fog Lamps & Signature Lighting | Safari-Style Roof | Rugged Body Cladding | Flip-Up Rear Glass | Roof Rails | 1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged I-3 | 181 Horsepower | 190 lb-ft Torque | 8-Speed Automatic Transmission | 4x4 with G.O.A.T. Modes | Push Button Start | Heated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual-Zone Climate Control 8-Inch SYNC® 3 Touchscreen | Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto | FordPass Connect | Voice-Activated Navigation | Bluetooth® | USB Ports| Ford Co-Pilot360 Safety Suite | Blind Spot Information System | Lane-Keeping System | Rear View Camera | Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking | 60/40 Split-Fold Rear Seats | Up to 65.2 cu.ft.. Cargo Space | Rubberized Cargo Floor | Under-Seat Storage | Ambient Cabin Lighting | and more
Key Features
Urban Explorer Meets Trail Tough: With its Carbonized Gray finish and earthy cabin tones, the Bronco Sport blends city sophistication with off-road grit. The safari-style roof and rugged trim hint at its adventurous spirit.
Smart & Connected: The SYNC® 3 infotainment system offers intuitive control, while wireless smartphone integration and FordPass Connect keep you in commandwhether you're navigating downtown or the backcountry.
Built for the Wild: Equipped with 4x4 and G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Terrain) Modes, the Bronco Sport adapts to mud, snow, sand, and more. Its turbocharged engine delivers punchy performance with everyday efficiency.
Comfort That Works: Heated seats, dual-zone climate control, and clever storage solutions make the cabin both cozy and functional. The flip-up rear glass and rubberized cargo floor are perfect for gear-heavy weekends.
Safety with Confidence: Fords Co-Pilot360 suite anticipates the unexpected with lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and pre-collision alertsso you can focus on the journey ahead.
The 2024 Bronco Sport in Carbonized Gray is a rugged companion for those who crave versatility, tech, and stylewhether you're chasing sunsets or navigating rush hour.
This Vehicle has Travelled 25,459 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
Ça nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Français aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
2024 Ford Bronco Sport