2024 Ford Edge
Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
19,158KM
VIN 2FMPK4K99RBA21397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C14004
- Mileage 19,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay!
With luxury inside, and a bold, distinct style outside, the Ford Edge will stand out in the crowd as much as you do. This 2024 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 19,158 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. For a healthy dose of luxury and refinement, step up to this Titanium trim, lavishly appointed with premium heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, perimeter approach lights, a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a numeric keypad for extra security. This trim also features a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a key fob with remote engine start and rear parking sensors, a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. You and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
