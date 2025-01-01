Menu
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate!

Unique and classy, this Ford Escape offers everything youre looking for in a mid sized SUV. This 2024 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2024 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 9,005 kms. Its rapid red metal in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Escapes trim level is ST-Line. This sporty ST-Line adds on aluminum wheels, body colored exterior styling and ActiveX synthetic leather seating upholstery, along with amazing standard features such as a power-operated liftgate for rear cargo access, LED headlights with automatic high beams, an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G mobile internet hotspot access, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Road safety features include blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a back-up camera, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision mitigation. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.

2024 Ford Escape

9,005 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay

12674172

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,005KM
VIN 1FMCU0MNXRUB15374

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED METAL
  • Interior Colour EBONY, PARTIAL VINYL & CLOTH SPORT CONTOUR BUCKET SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,005 KM

Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate!

Unique and classy, this Ford Escape offers everything you're looking for in a mid sized SUV. This 2024 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2024 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 9,005 kms. It's rapid red metal in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Escape's trim level is ST-Line. This sporty ST-Line adds on aluminum wheels, body colored exterior styling and ActiveX synthetic leather seating upholstery, along with amazing standard features such as a power-operated liftgate for rear cargo access, LED headlights with automatic high beams, an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G mobile internet hotspot access, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Road safety features include blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a back-up camera, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision mitigation. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats
4G Wi-Fi

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2024 Ford Escape