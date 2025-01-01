$49,950+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning
XLT - Heated Seats - $151.20 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
Sale
$49,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,826KM
VIN 1FTVW3LK4RWG25661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U1277
- Mileage 46,826 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation!
Compare at $51398 - is just $49950!
Ford engineers had one goal when designing this F-150 Lightning, to create the smartest, most connected and capable F-150 ever built. This 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With an advanced all-electric powertrain, this F-150 Lightning continues the Ford Motors Legacy by producing a futuristic truck that's designed for the masses. More than just a concept, this F-150 Lightning proves that electric vehicles are more than just a gimmick, thanks to it impressive capability and massive network of electric charging station found throughout North America.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 46,826 kms. It's agate black metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our F-150 Lightning's trim level is XLT. Engineered to be a do-it-all EV, this F-150 Lightning XLT comes very well equipped with a luxurious interior that includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system complete with voice recognition, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio. It also comes with extended running boards and enhanced lighting, Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, a super useful interior work surface, a class IV towing package, power locking tailgate, a large front trunk for extra storage, a proximity key, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, accident evasion assist, and a 360 degree camera to help keep you safely on the road and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, 360 Camera, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTVW3LK4RWG25661.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $151.20 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $62898 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Power Tailgate
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
integrated storage
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Alloy Dark Carbonized Grey
Interior
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Plastic Floor Trim
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Passenger Seat
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cab Mounted Cargo And Cargo Space Lights
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Convenience
Tow Package
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: Dual eMotor - Standard Range Battery -inc: 98 kWh usable capacity standard range high-voltage battery
GVWR: 3,742 kgs (8,250 lbs)
1013.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
9.61 Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1.517 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V
HD Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Electric Vehicle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning