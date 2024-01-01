$54,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang
GT GT, 6SPD, PERFORMANCE PACK, RAER SPOILER, NITE PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,428KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF4R5406258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P-8212A
- Mileage 8,428 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW
Compare at $56645 - Myers Cadillac is just $54995!
JUST IN - BASICALLY NEW 24 MUSTANG GT PERFORMANCE PACK, RED ON BLACK, MANUAL, BLACK ROOF, NITE POINY PACK, BREMBO BRAKES, PERFORMANCE PACK, accent-stitched center console lid and an Ebony black-painted grille with unique chassis tuning, upsized sway bars, heavy-duty front springs and more: 19 x 9 (F) and 19 x 9.5 (R) Carbonized Gray-Painted Aluminum Wheels With 255/40 (F) and 275/40R19 (R)- 486 HP!!!! LETS GOOO!!! ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Fixed Rear Windows
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Lane Keeping Assist
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
3.55 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Regenerative Alternator
60.6 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 w/o 44U-inc: stop/start system and Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) w/44U-inc: stop/start system, Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) and Remote Rev
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
SYNC4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
