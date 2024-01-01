$69,995+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation ELEVATION, CREW, 5.3 V8, X31, TRAILERING, ONLY 1000 KM!!
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation ELEVATION, CREW, 5.3 V8, X31, TRAILERING, ONLY 1000 KM!!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,025KM
VIN 1GTUUCED7RZ275683
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1277A
- Mileage 1,025 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW! 1 MONTH OLD
Compare at $72095 - Myers Cadillac is just $69995!
JUST IN - 2024 SIERRA ELEVATION CREW CAB- STERLING GREY ON BLACK, X31 SUSPENSION, 5.3 V8, FRONT BUCKET SEATS, HEATED SEATS, TRAILERING PACKAGE, UPGRADED OEM TIRES, SIDE STEPS, TRAILERING PACKAGE, BLOCK HEATER, REMOTE START- PRESTINE, SAVE THOUSANDS OVER NEW!! CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Apple CarPlay
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating, heated driver and front outboard passenger
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Steering wheel, wrapped
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Power outlet, interior power outlet, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Grille (Body colour header with gloss black mesh grille insert bars.)
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight and Fade-on/Fade-off animation, incandescent stop, turn and reverse light
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Hitch Guidance
Brake lining wear indicator
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Auto-locking rear differential
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Suspension Package, High Capacity
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine. Requires Crew Cab 2WD model and (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package. Requires Double Cab 4WD model with (L84...
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine, (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 GMC Sierra 1500