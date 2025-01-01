$64,368+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
PRO
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
PRO
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$64,368
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
VIN 1GTRUAEK9RZ250017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour JET BLK CLTH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0535
- Mileage 10 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Sierra 1500 is engineered for ultra-premium comfort, offering high-tech upgrades, beautiful styling, authentic materials and thoughtfully crafted details.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.
This onyx black 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Pro. This GMC Sierra 1500 Pro comes with some excellent features such as a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Suspension Package, Standard
Brake lining wear indicator
Pickup bed (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered on Regular Cab models.)
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Automatic Stop/Start (Not available with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability.)
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, Black (Included with 4WD models or included and only available on 2WD models with (PQA) 1SA Safety Plus Package or (WBP) Graphite Edition. Available on 2WD models as an SEO option.) (Included with 4WD models or inc...
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine. Requires Double Cab 4WD model and (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Engine, 2.7L TurboMax (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (Not available with (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package, (ZW9) pickup bed delete, (KC4) external engine oil cooler or (X31) X31 Off-Road Package. Includes (KW5) 220-am...
Interior
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Air vents, rear (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Door handles, Black grained
Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (V46) front chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed.)
Tailgate, gate function manual, no lift assist (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.)
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.)
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight and Fade-on/Fade-off animation, incandescent stop, turn and reverse light
Grille (Chrome header with flat black grille insert bars)
Mirrors, outside manual, Black (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Bumper, front chrome lower (Requires (VJH) rear chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed. Required with (PQA) 1SA Safety Plus Package on 1SA unless ordered with (WBP) Graphite Edition.)
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
HD Rear Vision Camera (Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only (Included and only available with Crew Cab or Double Cab models.)
Rear Seat Belt Indicator (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
