2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Four Wheel Drive

Push Button Start

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Exhaust, single outlet

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Suspension Package, Standard

Brake lining wear indicator

Pickup bed (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered on Regular Cab models.)

Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner

Automatic Stop/Start (Not available with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability.)

Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, Black (Included with 4WD models or included and only available on 2WD models with (PQA) 1SA Safety Plus Package or (WBP) Graphite Edition. Available on 2WD models as an SEO option.) (Included with 4WD models or inc...

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)

GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine. Requires Double Cab 4WD model and (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)