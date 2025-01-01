$61,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali DENALI, RESERVE PACKAGE, 22'S, 5.3 V8
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali DENALI, RESERVE PACKAGE, 22'S, 5.3 V8
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,510KM
VIN 3GTUUGED4RG323051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Volcanic Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0204A
- Mileage 58,510 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $63855 - Myers Cadillac is just $61995!
JUST IN - 2024 SIERRA DENALI RESERVE PACKAGE- 22'S. HUD, POWER SUNROOF, 22'S, RED ON BLACK LEATHER, SPRAY IN LINER, HEATED AND VENTED SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HD SURROUND VISION CAMERA, REMOTE START, 5.3 V8, DUAL EXHAUST, CERTIFIED, NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup bed
Recovery hooks, chrome
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control
Hill Descent Control (Requires 4WD model.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management
Exhaust, dual system (Includes chrome exhaust tips. Not available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Interior
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Steering column, power rake and telescoping
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
In-vehicle Trailering App, System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder, trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Steering wheel, wrapped
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Seat adjuster, driver 12-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 12-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, interior power outlet, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Exterior
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Grille (Signature Denali grille Chrome header with Signature Chrome Denali Grille.)
Lighting, perimeter
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight with LED stop, turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Wipers, front rain-sensing
Safety
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions (Includes Trailer View Camera Provisions and Trailer Assist Guidelines.)
Trailer Camera Provisions and trailer viewing software
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Hitch View with image adjustment, Pan/Zoom/Tilt
3 years of OnStar & Connected Services Plan see onstar.ca for information, Includes access to OnStar Safety & Security Services and Connected Services. For eligible retail customers, this includes the OnStar Guardian app, Remote Access through the myGM...
Media / Nav / Comm
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2024 GMC Sierra 1500